Long Beach woman killed when stray bullet enters her home

A Long Beach woman was killed Saturday night when a stray bullet entered her home, according to police.

The woman, identified as Genoveva Rivera Robles, 59, was shot in her upper torso while inside her home in the 1100 block of East 10th Street, the Long Beach Police Department said. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Homicide detectives believe someone fired rounds in the street outside Rivera Robles’ home just before 11 p.m., police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, it does not appear Robles was the intended target. Police said at least one bullet had been fired just before the one that fatally struck Robles, according to City News Service.

There had been no arrest in connection with the shooting as of Sunday night, and the motive was still unknown.

In a statement, Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said the shooting was a “reckless display of criminal behavior.”

“We want to assure the victim’s family and our entire Long Beach community that our department is actively working to further this investigation and will utilize all necessary resources to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

A few hours later, an unidentified man was killed by gunfire about a mile away on Molino Avenue, according to police. Detectives said they believe the incident was gang-related and and not linked to the East 10th Street shooting.

The shooting prompted Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia to tweet: “I just got briefed by our @lbpd Chief of Police on two shooting incidents from last night. The department will be releasing more information throughout the day but please note that patrols have increased and our police team is fully engaged on bring those involved to justice.”

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (800)222-TIPS.