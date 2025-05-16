Man suspected of stabbing woman to death fatally shot by police in North Hollywood

Los Angeles police responded to a reported domestic violence incident involving an assault with a deadly weapon at a North Hollywood home Friday afternoon.

Police fatally shot a man who was suspected of stabbing a woman to death near a North Hollywood elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress in the 7800 block of Beck Avenue around 1:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found a woman suffering from stab wounds, authorities said.

Officers confronted and eventually shot at the male suspect, according to the LAPD. The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear Friday night.

Both the man and woman were taken to local hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries, police said. Their identities have not been released.

Students were playing outside at nearby Arminta Street Elementary School when the violence took place, according to reporting from KTLA. Students and staff rushed inside after hearing gunshots and the school was placed on lockdown, the station reported.

“When my wife called me, she was panicking,” local resident Walter Lorente told the station. “She had heard the gunshots right down the street. She ran out and the kids were all running away, panicking and it was just scary.”

This is the 12th time that a person has been struck by LAPD gunfire this year, according to police records.