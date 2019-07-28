Active shooting reported at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Police are responding to reports of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California, authorities said.

Details were not immediately available, but videos from the scene showed people running and screaming.

“Please pray everyone. Random shooters started shooting everywhere,” one person tweeted. “One boy is dead so far and others injured. We’re still waiting while they find them.”

Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter incident at Gilroy’s Christmas Hill Park, NBC Bay Area reported. Local media reported at least several injuries. The Times could not confirm those reports.

There were also several reports on social media about multiple injuries.

“Scariest moments of my life at the Gilroy garlic festival,” one person tweeted. “I hope everyone made it out okay.”

Another witness, Julissa Contreras, told the TV station that she saw a white man in his early to mid-30s firing a rifle that was “able to shoot three to four shots a second.”

“It was just rapid firing,” she said. “I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left. ... He definitely was prepared for what he was doing.”

Founded in 1979, the Gilroy Garlic Festival bills itself as “the world’s greatest summer food festival.”

The three-day event, held at Christmas Hill Park in the town southeast of San Jose, is hosted by community volunteers and raises money for local schools, charities and nonprofit organizations.

The festival attracts tens of thousands of people every year to the Santa Clara County town of 48,000.