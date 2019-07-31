Chinese billionaire faces charges in $1.8-billion scheme to smuggle aluminum through L.A.

A Chinese billionaire and the company he founded were accused of hatching a scheme to avoid paying $1.8 billion in tariffs by disguising “huge amounts” of aluminum as pallets and smuggling the material into the United States, according to a federal indictment unsealed late Tuesday.

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd., Asia’s largest aluminum extrusion company, and Zhongtian Liu, former president and chairman, are also accused of engineering bogus sales of the aluminum to related entities to inflate the company’s revenues and deceive investors, authorities announced.

“The aluminum sold to United States-based companies controlled by Liu were simply aluminum extrusions that were spot-welded together to make them appear to be functional pallets, which would be finished goods not subject to the duties,” according to the indictment. “In reality, there were no customers for the 2.2 million pallets imported by the Liu-controlled companies between 2011 and 2014, and no pallets were ever sold,” the U.S. attorney said in a statement.

Authorities added that the aluminum was shipped through Southern California ports and stored in local warehouses.

The 24-count indictment names Liu, the company, and several co-defendants, who face charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, passing fraudulent documents, money laundering and related offenses. It was returned by a grand jury on May 7 in Los Angeles.

“This indictment outlines the unscrupulous and anti-competitive practices of a corrupt businessman who defrauded the United States out of $1.8 billion in tariffs due on Chinese imports,” said U.S. Atty. Nick Hanna in a statement. “Moreover, the bogus sales of hundreds of millions of dollars of aluminum artificially inflated the value of a publicly traded company, putting at risk investors around the world. The rampant criminality described in this case also posed a threat to American industry, livelihoods and investments.”

Founded in 1993, Zhongwang Group describes itself as “a world-leading fabricated aluminum product developer and manufacturer. Its products are widely used in the ecological construction, transportation, machinery and equipment, and electrical engineering sectors. Through the provision of innovative products, the Group is committed to driving the light-weight development of these sectors.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

