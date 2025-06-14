Mexico wins its Gold Cup opener, but ‘El Tri’ fans were in no celebratory mood

Dominican Republic midfielder Jean López, left, Mexico forward Raúl Jiménez battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup match at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

They played a soccer game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

Not that many people really cared.

Mexico won, beating the Dominican Republic 3-2 in the first game of the monthlong CONCACAF Gold Cup. Yet even the team’s biggest fans found it hard to celebrate given what was going on just a dozen miles away, where hundreds of people protested in front of police, National Guard troops and U.S. Marines during the eighth day of protests over federal immigration raids aimed at the Latino community.

“When the Mexican team plays, it’s a celebration, right? But no, it wasn’t,” said El Coronel, the nom de guerre of the leader of “Pancho Villa’s Army,” the Mexican national team’s largest supporter group in the U.S. — a group started by Sergio Tristan, a Texas attorney and National Guard colonel who spent 30 months on the frontlines in Iraq as a U.S. Army infantryman.

Fans cheer for Mexico before its CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Associated Press)

Advertisement

They couldn’t celebrate because many in Southern California’s Latino community — citizens and immigrants, documented and not — were being targeted by ICE agents. So they stayed away from Saturday’s game, believing it would be a target-rich environment for ICE.

In response, Pancho Villa’s Army confined their band to their barracks and canceled their traditionally joyful pregame tailgate party Saturday. Cielto Lindo and Patrones de México, the national team’s two other major supporters’ groups in the U.S., did the same.

“We don’t feel right celebrating with music and food [when] our brothers and sisters and cousins and mothers are all suffering from what’s happening,” said El Coronel, who attended the game as a civilian, wearing a blue hoodie rather than a national team jersey. “While others are suffering, it just doesn’t seem right.”

Advertisement

Last week the Department of Homeland Security announced on social media that federal agents would provide security for the FIFA Club World Cup, which also kicked off Saturday in South Florida, raising concerns that fans attending soccer matches could be targeted in immigration sweeps. The security presence at SoFi Stadium was normal, however, visibly limited to uniformed police officers and the ubiquitous yellow-clad workers from Contemporary Services Corp., a private company.

California Hernández: Cowardly Dodgers remain silent as ICE raids terrorize their fans The Dodgers have declined to release a statement in support of their fans protesting ICE raids that have ripped apart families in Southern California.

“Everything,” El Coronel said, heaving a sigh of relief, “is calm.”

But fears over what could happen left most of SoFi’s top deck empty and the lower bowl just half-filled. Mexico’s last three games at SoFi drew an average attendance of more than 64,000; Saturday’s drew an often-subdued crowd announced at 54,309.

Carmen Garcia of El Monte came, but reluctantly. She bought a $350 VIP ticket a month ago but had second thoughts once the ICE raids began.

Advertisement

“I tried to get a refund,” she said in Spanish. “They said no. So we are here, but we are not happy.”

One of those who didn’t enter was Daniel Fuentes of Los Angeles, who instead gathered with a group of anti-ICE protesters across the street from the stadium a couple of hours before the game.

“I am a soccer fan but today we are not for soccer,” he said in Spanish. “It is not fair what Donald Trump is doing, lifting up our working people saying they are criminals and it is not so.

“They are raging against us Latinos, saying we are the worst.”

Fans tailgate in the SoFi Stadium parking lot before a CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and the Dominican Republic on Saturday. (Wally Skalij / Associated Press)

The Mexican soccer federation generates about a third of its annual income in the U.S. through matchday income, TV rights and sponsorship deals driven by the large Mexican and Mexican-American fan base in the country. The team’s U.S. tour ahead of the 2022 World Cup, for example, reportedly generated $31 million.

But while those fans have long backed the team, given the chance to return the favor, the team decided to stay silent. The media were told coach Javier Aguirre — the Mexican-born son of Spanish immigrants — and his players would only answer questions about soccer.

Advertisement

Mexico, the reigning Gold Cup champion, started slowly in opening its defense of its title in the biennial 16-team tournament. The Dominican Republic, ranked 139th in the world and playing in the confederation championship for the first time, frustrated “El Tri” for most of the first half before an Edson Alvarez header put Mexico ahead to stay a minute before the intermission.

Raúl Jiménez brought the crowd out of its stupor less than two minutes into the second half, chasing a through ball from Santiago Giménez into the penalty area, then finishing with his right foot from the edge of the six-yard box to double the lead.

Peter González halved the deficit for the Dominican Republic in the 51st minute before Mexico’s César Montes and the Dominican’s Edison Azcona traded scores 14 minutes apart.

Montes’ goal came first, on a header that ricocheted off a couple of players before one-hopping its way just inside the left goalpost in the 53rd minute.

Azcona answered with a right-footed shot from the left wing that bounced off a pair of Mexican defenders and over goalkeeper Luis Malagon.

The teams move on to Arlington, Texas, for their second group-play games Wednesday, with Mexico facing Suriname and the Dominican Republic playing Costa Rica. The U.S. opened its Gold Cup schedule Sunday in San José against Trinidad and Tobago.

Advertisement

Staff writer Eduard Cauich contributed to this story.