Cedars-Sinai division director and UCLA instructor faces felony child porn charges

A UCLA instructor and division director at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has been charged with distributing and possessing child pornography, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Guido Germano of Santa Monica has been charged with one felony count each of distribution of obscene matter and possession of child or youth pornography, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a release. Germano, 59, is suspected of distributing child pornography videos using peer-to-peer software and downloading them onto his personal computer at his home.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Germano, who was arrested on June 19 and released on bond, is the director of artificial intelligence medicine at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Grove, prosecutors said. Biographies that have since been deleted from the hospital’s website said Germano researched technology related to analyzing the human heart, served as a board member of three medical journals as well as professional organizations and was “widely recognized as an expert in the field of cardiovascular nuclear medicine.”

One of the hospital’s biographies that was viewable online as recently as July 16 also identified Germano as a professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. UCLA did not immediately respond to questions about Germano’s employment. A district attorney’s representative said Germano was an instructor at the university but had no other details.

Germano faces a possible maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged. The case remains under investigation.