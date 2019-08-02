Woman killed, three injured in Encinitas beach bluff collapse

At least one person was reportedly killed, and two others were possibly trapped, when an oceanfront bluff collapsed Friday at Grandview Beach in the Leucadia area of Encinitas, authorities said.

It happened about 2:55 p.m. on the beach area at the bottom of a set of wooden stairs leading to Grandview Beach from Neptune Avenue, according to footage from the scene and San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Greenawald.

Emergency crews at the scene reported one person was killed and two others were trapped, Greenawald said.

“They’re trying to get everybody dug out,” the lieutenant said.

KNSD-TV Channel 7 reported that the two people who were trapped were freed, with one being airlifted to a hospital and a second person being taken by ambulance.

No other information was immediately available.

A portion of the marine safety page on the city’s website is dedicated to the dangers of Encinitas’ sandstone cliffs.

“Because of frequent bluff failures, a great deal of consideration has been given to ensuring the safety of those who visit our beaches,” the city says on its website. “Please be aware that in most areas hiking near or directly on top of the bluffs is prohibited. It is also important for visitors to avoid standing or sitting directly underneath unstable bluffs, since they may collapse.”

The website said city officials have placed warning signs at several locations that are unsafe and should be avoided.

It was not clear Friday afternoon whether the section of the bluff involved in this incident was one that was previously considered dangerous.

Riggins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.