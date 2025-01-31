‘Significant bluff collapse’ sends steps, rocks tumbling to the sand in Laguna Beach

A bluff partially collapsed in Laguna Beach on Friday morning, sending private stairs crashing to the sand and prompting officials to cordon off a section of Thousand Steps Beach.

No one was injured and no homes were damaged in the slide, according to a news news release from the city.

About 500 cubic yards of bluff material fell onto the beach near Point Place around 7:15 a.m., officials said. A search-and-rescue dog was brought out to check the debris and make sure no one was caught in the slide, and three nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.

An aerial photo released by the city showed damaged staircases and rocks lying on the beach below homes nestled on the ridge above.

“This was a significant bluff collapse, and we responded with an abundance of caution to ensure no one was in harm’s way,” Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King said in a statement. “Luckily no one was hurt and while there is no immediate danger, it’s important for everyone to stay clear of the closed area while assessments continue.”

Officials have asked for beachgoers to avoid the slide area, which is roped off, while the city’s building division and a geologist evaluate the damage and the bluff’s integrity.

Thousand Steps Beach, also called 9th Street Beach, is publicly accessible by a steep staircase.