Suspects arrested in fatal shooting of LAPD officer at taco stand

Three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer at a taco stand in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Friday.

The individuals, who have not been named, were taken into custody in Riverside, Murrieta and Temecula, said LAPD Assistant Chief Bea Girmala. Girmala said the suspects are in their 20s but declined to provide additional details about their arrests.

“These are the folks we believe are responsible for the senseless murder of Juan Diaz,” she said. “Everything is fresh. Interviews have not taken place.”

Officer Juan Jose Diaz was out with friends shortly after midnight Saturday when he was fatally shot after he confronted someone tagging a wall.

“This last week reminded us of what family means,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told police recruits and their relatives at a graduation ceremony Friday. “We lost one of our best. He went out there for two short years.”

According to law enforcement sources, a group of young men approached Diaz sometime after the tagging exchange and began threatening the 24-year-old, his girlfriend and her two brothers. One of the men lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun.

Diaz and his group tried to hurry to their car and drive away to avoid a violent confrontation, a source said. As they got into the vehicle, the gunman opened fire, fatally wounding Diaz and injuring one of his girlfriend’s brothers.

A witness flagged down an LAPD motorcycle officer, who found the two men with gunshot wounds about 1 a.m. at Avenue 26 and Humboldt Street, police said. Diaz was pronounced dead; his girlfriend’s brother was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The gunman claimed allegiance to the Avenues, a once-powerful gang that has lost its grip on the neighborhood in the last decade, and said Diaz and his group were in its territory, the law enforcement source said.

In the days that followed, more than 100 detectives worked around the clock to identify the shooter. The investigation led them to homes in Temecula and Murrieta, where the suspects fled during the massive manhunt, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities early Friday were searching several homes in the Highland Park area that are associated with the suspects.

Girmala praised the community’s courage for providing information. With just two years on the force, Diaz was most recently assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau.

“We want to thank the community for their tips,” Girmala said.

Friends and family said Diaz joined the LAPD to make a difference.

Diaz joined the force two years ago and was assigned to the Special Operations Division, which conducts investigations into department personnel. He wanted to be a cop since preschool, a family member told mourners at a vigil for the slain officer on Saturday night.

His sister, Anahi Diaz, told the crowd their mother and father are devastated by the killing.

“I just want to remind everyone that these people are putting their lives out there for us,” she said. “We have to protect them as well; that’s the least we can do. They’re more than a badge. They’re human beings.”

Childhood friend Martin Gomez said Diaz “was never the jock, never the smart kid. He was the best kid. You could count on him for everything.”

Sgt. Manuel Hernandez, Diaz’s Police Academy sergeant, choked back tears as he remembered the cadet.

“I had no doubt that he was going to be a great police officer,” Hernandez said. “I even joked with him that I was sure I was going to be working for him one day.”