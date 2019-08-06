Person with measles traveled through Union Station in L.A. in late July

Public health officials are investigating what effect, if any, a person with measles who traveled through Union Station in late July had on the community.

The person, who authorities said doesn’t live in Los Angeles County, came through Union Station at Bay No. 8 of the Patsaouras Transit Plaza on July 23 between 12:15 and 2:15 p.m. Other people could have been exposed to the virus, but there is no known risk related to measles currently at the location, according to a Los Angeles Department of Public Health statement released Tuesday.

There have been 16 cases of measles in Los Angeles County residents in 2019, in addition to nine non-resident cases that traveled through the county.

The majority of cases were people who weren’t immunized or did not know if they had ever been immunized. The July case is not connected to outbreaks reported earlier this year, health officials said.

Advertisement

Almost 1,200 cases of measles have been confirmed in 30 states in 2019, the highest number reported in the U.S. since 1992 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In California, five outbreaks have been in reported in 2019, four of which were linked to patients who had traveled internationally; the other had an unknown source, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Residents, especially those who travel internationally, are encouraged to get measles immunizations to protect themselves and not spread the virus.

“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes and, finally, a rash,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in a statement. “Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”