After 20 years, survivors gather to remember Jewish center shooting

Survivors were scheduled to gather in Granada Hills on Saturday to remember the 1999 mass shooting at the North Valley Jewish Community Center in Granada Hills.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Northridge) was expected to speak, along with family members of victims of the attack, which left Joseph Ileto dead and five others wounded.

The program was set for 11 a.m. and was expected to include a moment of silence at the moment Ileto was killed, as well as a tree-planting ceremony in his memory.

On Aug. 10, 1999, Buford O. Furrow, a self-professed white supremacist and member of the Aryan Nations, sprayed the lobby of the Jewish center with bullets, striking Isabelle Shalometh, 68, a grandmother and receptionist at the facility. The rounds also hit Benjamin Kadish, 5; Joshua Stepakoff and James Zidell, both 6; and Mindy Finkelstein, who was a 16-year-old high school senior at the time. All survived.

Furrow then stole a vehicle and drove to Chatsworth, where he fatally shot Joseph Ileto, 39, a Filipino American postal worker who was substituting on a mail delivery route, because he thought the worker “looked Asian or Latino.”

Furrow was eventually sentenced to life in prison. The Jewish center has since closed.

The anniversary of the incident comes as people across the nation are reeling from back-to-back massacres fueled by hate.

A week ago in El Paso, a gunman traveled 650 miles to a Walmart, reportedly with the intention of shooting “as many Mexicans as possible.” He killed 20 people in what was one of the deadliest hate crimes ever against Latinos.

