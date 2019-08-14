Hunt underway for man suspected of fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister

A manhunt was underway Wednesday for a man suspected of fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister at their home in Lancaster a day earlier.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives initially considered Eddie Alvirez, 18, to be a person of interest in the shooting, but authorities now are calling him a suspect in the girl’s death.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15 about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a girl being shot. Authorities say Alvirez shot his sister inside the bedroom he shared with her and another sibling and then fled with the gun.

“He was in possession of a handgun in the bedroom, and at one point, he pointed a handgun at one of his sisters, and his sister was shot,” Sgt. Richard Biddle said.

The girl was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died, officials said.

Biddle said late Tuesday that detectives were interviewing the family to determine whether the shooting was an accident. The outcome of those conversations was not immediately available early Wednesday.

Alvirez is described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray or black shorts, and Nike Jordan brand shoes, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be directed to (800) 222-8477.