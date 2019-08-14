Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Hunt underway for man suspected of fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister

alvirez.jpg
Eddie Alvirez, 18, is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old sister.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Hannah Fry
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Aug. 14, 2019
8:22 AM
Share

A manhunt was underway Wednesday for a man suspected of fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister at their home in Lancaster a day earlier.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives initially considered Eddie Alvirez, 18, to be a person of interest in the shooting, but authorities now are calling him a suspect in the girl’s death.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J15 about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a girl being shot. Authorities say Alvirez shot his sister inside the bedroom he shared with her and another sibling and then fled with the gun.

“He was in possession of a handgun in the bedroom, and at one point, he pointed a handgun at one of his sisters, and his sister was shot,” Sgt. Richard Biddle said.

Advertisement

The girl was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died, officials said.

Biddle said late Tuesday that detectives were interviewing the family to determine whether the shooting was an accident. The outcome of those conversations was not immediately available early Wednesday.

Alvirez is described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray or black shorts, and Nike Jordan brand shoes, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be directed to (800) 222-8477.

California
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement