California

Riverside gunman used powerful AR-15-style weapon in CHP shooting, source says

462533_ME_0813_chp_shooting_folo_3_GMF.jpg
CHP officers and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies carry large flower bouquets to place in front of the CHP station in memory of fallen Officer Andre Moye in Riverside.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Hannah Fry
Aug. 14, 2019
10:22 AM
The man who authorities say got into a gun battle with police off the 215 Freeway on Monday, killing CHP Officer Andre Moye and wounding two others, appears to have been armed with a powerful semiautomatic weapon, officials say.

Investigators described the gun used in the massive firefight only as a rifle, but a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told The Times that Aaron Luther used an “AR-15-style rifle” in the fatal gun battle. The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the case candidly.

An AR-15 can be modified to use large magazines and shoots small but high-velocity bullets. The .223-caliber rounds often shatter inside victims’ bodies, creating more devastating injuries than wounds typically left by larger but lower-velocity handgun rounds.

Luther, a convicted felon with an extensive criminal background, would not have been allowed to possess a firearm under California law because of his criminal record. Court records show Luther pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder and two counts of burglary in Los Angeles County in 1994. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and granted parole in 2004, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Beaumont resident also had been convicted of disturbing the peace, vandalism, battery, stalking, unlawful possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury on a spouse in the past, officials said.

Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz said the gun battle that ultimately killed Moye, 34, was “long and horrific,” leaving investigators with multiple crime scenes to examine. Moye, who had been with the CHP for almost three years, was airlifted to a hospital in Moreno Valley after the shootout, where he was pronounced dead. The two other CHP officers wounded in the shootout are expected to recover, said Inland Division Chief Bill Dance.

The deadly encounter began at 5:35 p.m. when Moye stopped Luther, who was driving a white GMC pickup, at the Eastridge Avenue/Eucalyptus Avenue offramp. At some point during the traffic stop — for reasons not yet known — Moye decided to impound the man’s vehicle and called for a tow truck, said CHP Inland Division Assistant Chief Scott Parker.

It was not immediately clear where Luther was heading when he was stopped. While Moye was filling out paperwork, the man got a rifle from his truck and started shooting at the officer, Parker said.

“We don’t know why” the shooting began, Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback said. “That is all going to be part of this lengthy investigation.”

Moye returned fire, and even though he had been shot, he was able to radio for help. Three other CHP officers soon arrived, followed by three deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and at least one officer from the Riverside Police Department, authorities said. Luther was killed during the exchange.

California
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 20 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998 and 2004. He won the ASNE Deadline News award in 2006. A native of England, after getting degrees from University of Kent at Canterbury and University of Wisconsin-Madison, he began covering politics but chose a life of crime because it was less dirty.   
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
