California

Dozens of rounds fired in ‘horrific’ shootout that killed CHP officer, suspect

By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Paloma EsquivelHannah FryRichard Winton
Aug. 13, 2019
7:16 AM
Investigators are trying to determine what prompted a man to open fire Monday evening during a traffic stop off the 215 Freeway in Riverside, killing one California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others.

Officer Andre Moye, 34, was killed, another CHP officer was critically injured and a third was wounded. Authorities said two civilians are thought to have suffered minor injuries. The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The encounter began at 5:35 p.m. when Moye stopped the driver of a white GMC pickup for an unknown offense at the Eastridge Avenue/Eucalyptus Avenue offramp. At some point during the traffic stop, Moye decided to impound the man’s vehicle and called for a tow truck, CHP Inland Division Assistant Chief Scott Parker said at a news conference Monday night.

While Moye was filling out paperwork, the man got a rifle from his truck and started shooting at the officer, Parker said.

Moye returned fire, and even though he had been shot, he was able to radio for help. Three other CHP officers soon arrived, followed by three deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and at least one officer from the Riverside Police Department, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear where the driver was heading when he was stopped, officials said.

Photos: Deadly shootout in Riverside

“We don’t know why” the suspect shot at Moye, Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback said. “That is all going to be part of this lengthy investigation.”

Dozens of rounds were fired, according to law enforcement officials. The type of rifle the shooter used has not been identified.

The freeway offramp remained closed early Tuesday while authorities continued to scour the area for evidence.

“It was a long and horrific gun battle, and resulted in a very extensive crime scene,” Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz said at the news conference Monday night.

It is not clear whose gunfire killed the driver, officials said.

Moye was a CHP officer for almost three years and was assigned to the Riverside office after graduating from the CHP Academy on March 3, 2017.

“I am devastated by the tragedy that unfolded earlier in Riverside,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a tweet Monday. “Tonight, I mourn the loss of one of our own, CHP Officer Andre Moye, who was killed during a shootout following a traffic stop. Prayers go out to all, including the responding officers injured in the shooting.”

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
Paloma Esquivel
Paloma Esquivel writes about the Inland Empire. She was on the Los Angeles Times team that won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for public service for investigating corruption in the city of Bell and the team that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for coverage of the San Bernardino terror attack. Prior to joining The Times in 2007, she was a freelance writer, worked in Spanish-language radio and was an occasional substitute teacher. A Southern California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse University. 
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Richard Winton
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 20 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998 and 2004. He won the ASNE Deadline News award in 2006. A native of England, after getting degrees from University of Kent at Canterbury and University of Wisconsin-Madison, he began covering politics but chose a life of crime because it was less dirty.   
