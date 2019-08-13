Dozens of rounds fired in ‘horrific’ shootout that killed CHP officer, suspect

Investigators are trying to determine what prompted a man to open fire Monday evening during a traffic stop off the 215 Freeway in Riverside, killing one California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others.

Officer Andre Moye, 34, was killed, another CHP officer was critically injured and a third was wounded. Authorities said two civilians are thought to have suffered minor injuries. The suspect, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The encounter began at 5:35 p.m. when Moye stopped the driver of a white GMC pickup for an unknown offense at the Eastridge Avenue/Eucalyptus Avenue offramp. At some point during the traffic stop, Moye decided to impound the man’s vehicle and called for a tow truck, CHP Inland Division Assistant Chief Scott Parker said at a news conference Monday night.

While Moye was filling out paperwork, the man got a rifle from his truck and started shooting at the officer, Parker said.

Advertisement

Moye returned fire, and even though he had been shot, he was able to radio for help. Three other CHP officers soon arrived, followed by three deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and at least one officer from the Riverside Police Department, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear where the driver was heading when he was stopped, officials said.

“We don’t know why” the suspect shot at Moye, Riverside police spokesman Ryan Railsback said. “That is all going to be part of this lengthy investigation.”



Advertisement

Dozens of rounds were fired, according to law enforcement officials. The type of rifle the shooter used has not been identified.

The freeway offramp remained closed early Tuesday while authorities continued to scour the area for evidence.

“It was a long and horrific gun battle, and resulted in a very extensive crime scene,” Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz said at the news conference Monday night.

It is not clear whose gunfire killed the driver, officials said.

Moye was a CHP officer for almost three years and was assigned to the Riverside office after graduating from the CHP Academy on March 3, 2017.

“I am devastated by the tragedy that unfolded earlier in Riverside,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a tweet Monday. “Tonight, I mourn the loss of one of our own, CHP Officer Andre Moye, who was killed during a shootout following a traffic stop. Prayers go out to all, including the responding officers injured in the shooting.”