Authorities have found 1,300 pounds of plastic-wrapped marijuana floating in the ocean near Santa Catalina Island.

The Daily News reports Wednesday that the U.S. Coast Guard, acting on a tip, discovered 43 bales of pot worth about $1 million.

The marijuana was delivered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Federal officials are investigating where it came from.

