From the Archives: First and Spring streets about 1930

The intersection of First and Spring streets appears in this panorama circa 1930.

The view is looking east on First Street . On the left is Circle Park next to Los Angeles City Hall. The empty lot on the right is the site of the Los Angeles Times building opened in 1935.

Staff photographer Duke Ledford assembled this panorama from three print. He took the photos from the former Los Angeles Times building at First and Broadway.

The panorama is undated. I found Los Angeles Times photo credits for Duke Ledford from 1930 to 1934. I believe this image was taken in about 1930 before construction commenced for the Los Angeles Times building on Spring Street.

Below is a 1938 picture of the completed Los Angeles Times building at First and Spring streets .