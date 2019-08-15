Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

From the Archives: First and Spring streets about 1930

Circa 1930 panorama of corner of First and Spring streets, taken from the old Los Angeles Times building.
Circa 1930 panorama of the corner of First and Spring streets, taken from the old Los Angeles Times building.
(Duke Ledford / Los Angeles Times)
By Scott Harrison
Aug. 16, 2019
5 AM
The intersection of First and Spring streets appears in this panorama circa 1930.

The view is looking east on First Street . On the left is Circle Park next to Los Angeles City Hall. The empty lot on the right is the site of the Los Angeles Times building opened in 1935.

Staff photographer Duke Ledford assembled this panorama from three print. He took the photos from the former Los Angeles Times building at First and Broadway.

The panorama is undated. I found Los Angeles Times photo credits for Duke Ledford from 1930 to 1934. I believe this image was taken in about 1930 before construction commenced for the Los Angeles Times building on Spring Street.

Below is a 1938 picture of the completed Los Angeles Times building at First and Spring streets .

fa_2182_38ArmDayParade.jpg
Nov. 11, 1938: Armistice Day parade with the Los Angeles Times building in background. View is looking south on Spring Street at First Street from Los Angeles City Hall.
(Los Angeles Times)

Scott Harrison
