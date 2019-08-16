Stakeouts at LAX, Atlanta airport lead to charges against alleged turtle trafficker

An investigation involving two of the world’s biggest airports and hundreds of turtles has led to federal charges against a man alleged to have illegally shipped the reptiles to China.

Nathan Horton is charged with violating the Lacy Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking.

Prosecutors took a slow-wins-the-race approach to filing charges this week, since the case began as early as 2016. That’s when a Georgia Department of Natural Resources officer allegedly found Horton trapping turtles on Georgia’s Lake Jackson, southeast of Atlanta.

He told the officer he had 1,000 active turtle traps on Lake Jackson, court records show.

The next year, undercover officers videotaped a meeting with Horton.

“Horton said that he shipped all the turtles he caught to a person in California who exports them to China for the pet trade,” U.S. Fish and Wildlife agent John Elofson wrote in a sworn affidavit, recounting what was said in the undercover meeting.

Turtles are considered prized pets in China and a single wild turtle caught in the U.S. can sell for hundreds of dollars there, Elofson noted.

Wildlife officials began monitoring turtle shipments from Atlanta’s airport. The California Natural Resources Agency also had undercover officers on the lookout for turtles in transit at Los Angeles International Airport.

One shipment they tracked at LAX involved five boxes of turtles that went from Southwest Airlines’ cargo area to China Southern Airlines.

Court records don’t list an attorney who could be reached on Horton’s behalf.

In March, four South Carolina men were sentenced in a similar case in which turtle transactions were set up using the Facebook messaging feature.

One of the men — Steven Verren Baker of Holly Hills, S.C. — was described by prosecutors as the ringleader of an “international syndicate of wildlife smugglers” that exchanged turtles between the U.S. and China. Baker was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.