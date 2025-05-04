Amid visa crackdown, foreign students in California and beyond reconsider summer travel

Florida International University students rally in April against federal funding cuts and an agreement by campus police to partner with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

On summer break from a PhD program, an international student at UC San Diego was planning a trip with a few friends to Hawaii. But after seeing international students across the United States stripped of their legal status, the student decided against it.

Any travel, even within the U.S., just didn’t seem worth the risk.

“I probably am going to skip that to ... have as few interactions with governments as possible,” said the student, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being targeted.

International students considering travel to see family, take a vacation or conduct research are thinking twice because of the Trump administration’s crackdown, which has added to a sense of vulnerability.

Even before students suddenly began losing permission to study in the U.S., some colleges were encouraging international students and faculty to postpone travel, citing government efforts to deport students involved in pro-Palestinian activism. As the scale of the status terminations emerged in recent weeks, more schools have cautioned against nonessential travel abroad for international students.

UC Berkeley, for one, issued an advisory last week saying upcoming international travel was risky due to “strict vetting and enforcement.”

At least 1,220 students at 187 colleges, universities and university systems have seen their visas revoked or legal status terminated since late March, according to an Associated Press review of university statements, correspondence with school officials and court records. That includes more than 120 in California, among them at least 20 at UCLA and dozens at other University of California and California State University campuses as of late April.

The number of affected students appears far higher, though. At least 4,736 international students’ visa records were terminated in a government database that maintains their legal status, according to an April 10 Immigration and Customs Enforcement response to inquiries from Congress.

Suddenly at risk for deportation, some students went into hiding while others left the country on their own. Many of the students said they had only minor infractions on their records or didn’t know why their records were removed.

After federal judges raised due process concerns in several students’ cases, the U.S. government reversed the terminations but then issued new guidance expanding the reasons international students can lose their legal status in the future.

Under the new policy, valid reasons for status termination include the revocation of the visas students used to enter the U.S. In the past, if a student’s visa was revoked, they generally could stay in the country to finish school, but they would not be able to reenter if they left.

The fast-evolving situation has left colleges struggling to advise students.

A Michigan college employee who helps international students navigate the visa process said they are inquiring more than ever about summer travel. The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said he often has been unable to give sufficient answers.

Last year, the U.S. hosted about 1.1 million international students, a source of essential tuition revenue at many schools. Advocates say that number is likely to shrink as the crackdown hurts America’s image abroad.

Over the last few weeks, Rishi Oza’s immigration law firm in North Carolina has received calls about travel risks almost daily from people of varied immigration status, including international students.

“You kind of shake your head and say, ‘Is this the character of the country we want?’” Oza said. “It just seems that it’s a bit out of whack that people are fearful of leaving and whether they’ll be able to come back.”

Students in the U.S. with a visa need to decide whether their travels are crucial, he said.

When attempting reentry after leaving the country, they should bring immigration documents, school transcripts and even court documents if they were charged with a crime and the court dismissed the case. Ultimately, lawyers can’t foretell what will happen at the airport, Oza said.

The unpredictability has put one international student at the University of Illinois in distress. The student, who requested anonymity to avoid being targeted, has laid low since one of his classmates left the country after their legal status was terminated.

The student’s plan to travel to his home country in Asia in the summer causes feelings of panic, but he has nowhere else to stay. He bought his plane ticket and is committed to the trip. His anxiety over what could happen when he returns, however, remains.

“Right now,” he said, “I’m afraid I might not be able to come back.”

Seminera writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Christopher L. Keller in Albuquerque contributed to this report.