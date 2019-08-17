CicLAvia heads to Hollywood for daylong open-street festival

Motorists may want to steer clear of Hollywood and West Hollywood’s main streets on Sunday.

Thousands of bicyclists, skaters and pedestrians are expected to take over Santa Monica and Hollywood boulevards and Highland Avenue as part of the latest installment of the CicLAvia open-street festival.

Stretches of the busy roadways will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of the free event, which encourages people to abandon their cars for the day and explore the city in new ways, organizers said.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at Santa Monica and San Vicente boulevards. Featured speakers include West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The popular festival was inspired by ciclovia events that started 40 years ago in Bogota, Colombia, as a way to promote community, exercise and a healthier environment.