Massive fire burns commercial building in Paramount

A large one-story commercial building in Paramount caught fire Monday morning, prompting a huge response from city and county firefighters.

Aerial video showed the 55-foot-long, 75-foot-wide building in the 7300 block of Somerset Avenue backing up to tract houses perilously close to the blaze. The entire roof of the structure collapsed. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there were no reports of injuries or of anyone trapped inside the building. Officials could not immediately confirm whether evacuations of nearby houses had been ordered.

Firefighters were seen battling the flames from the ground and from the roof of a building next door. At least three county Fire Department engines were on the scene, while crowds gathered at the back end of the street. A massive plume of black smoke overtook the block as the fire burned steadily.