California

Police find two children dead in Ontario home

la-mapmaker-two-children-found-dead-in-ontario-home08-20-2019-30-26-16.png
Two children were found dead Tuesday afternoon and their mother was taken to a hospital after police were called to an Ontario home.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2019
6:30 PM
Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell said preliminary reports are that just after 4 p.m., officers went to the home in the 500 block of East Tam O’Shanter Street after the children’s father called authorities.

It is unclear whether the father was at the home when he placed the call, Russell said.

When officers arrived, they found an infant and a teenager who had died, he said. Their mother was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where she’s believed to be in stable condition, he said.

Detectives have not identified a cause of death and are still trying to determine what happened.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
