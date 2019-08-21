Disgruntled cook with high-powered firearms threatened mass shooting at Long Beach hotel, police say

Police in Long Beach said they thwarted a possible mass shooting this week when they arrested a disgruntled hotel cook who allegedly threatened to carry out violence at his workplace.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, who worked at the Long Beach Marriott, was taken into custody Tuesday at his home in Huntington Beach. Officers seized multiple high-powered firearms, including an assault rifle; 38 high-capacity magazines; and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to investigators.

Police said Montoya on Monday told a coworker that he planned to come into work and shoot everybody he saw at the hotel. Montoya was angry about a human resources issue, according to investigators.

The coworker notified police, and officers located Montoya and took him into custody the following day.

“I believe the police department has worked to avert what could have been a real tragedy in this community,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said Wednesday at a news conference announcing the arrest.

Investigators said that the specificity of the plan that Montoya described to his coworker, as well as his access to firearms, were sources of particular concern.

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said.

Montoya was jailed on $500,000 bail. Detectives were continuing to interview him Wednesday afternoon.