Big surf and hazardous swimming conditions at Southern California beaches this weekend

A southeast swell from Tropical Storm Ivo will generate elevated surf and hazardous rip currents this weekend at Southland beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Ivo was about 300 miles west-southwest of Cabo San Lucas on Saturday morning. Southerly swell from about 165-170 degrees is expected to arrive in Southern California late Saturday and last through Tuesday, peaking Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Surf heights will be about 4 to 6 feet with a 14-second period, with 6 to 8 feet possible, especially in L.A. County.

Hazardous rip currents will make swimming treacherous, and big waves will break over rock jetties. Flooding is possible with afternoon high tides in low-lying areas, according to the weather service. Beach erosion is also possible.

(Los Angeles Times)