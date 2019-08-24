Body of Redondo Beach teen recovered after boat crash at Lake Havasu in Arizona

Arizona authorities have recovered the body of a 17-year-old Redondo Beach boy who had been missing after a boat crash on Lake Havasu.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the body of Adam Gomez was located by divers Friday evening south of Thompson Bay.

Deputies said previously that the boy had disappeared under water Wednesday after he “departed” from the moving boat and then was struck by it and its propeller.

Sheriff’s officials say the incident is under investigation.