Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Argument between brothers triggered fatal Santa Monica shooting, police say

santa monica homicide investigation.jpg
Homicide investigators from the Santa Monica Police Department at the scene of a fatal shooting late Sunday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Aug. 26, 2019
10:18 AM
Share

An argument between two brothers in Santa Monica triggered a shooting that killed a 19-year-old late Sunday, police said.

Santa Monica police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of Lincoln Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. Charles Edward Mondev, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office.

Investigators suspect that Mondev and his brother got into an argument, which led to the fatal shooting, said Santa Monica police Lt. Candice Cobarrubias.

Authorities have not said what the argument was about or identified a possible motive in the shooting. A suspect, who has not been named by police, is in custody, Cobarrubias said.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement