Argument between brothers triggered fatal Santa Monica shooting, police say

An argument between two brothers in Santa Monica triggered a shooting that killed a 19-year-old late Sunday, police said.

Santa Monica police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 900 block of Lincoln Boulevard shortly before 6:30 p.m. Charles Edward Mondev, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office.

Investigators suspect that Mondev and his brother got into an argument, which led to the fatal shooting, said Santa Monica police Lt. Candice Cobarrubias.

Authorities have not said what the argument was about or identified a possible motive in the shooting. A suspect, who has not been named by police, is in custody, Cobarrubias said.