Man fatally shoots brother who was choking 80-year-old mother in Beverly Grove, police say

The Los Angeles Police Department responded Friday afternoon to a reported shooting at a home in the 400 block of North Alfred Street in Beverly Grove.

A man fatally shot his older brother after witnessing him choke their 80-year-old mother in her home in Beverly Grove, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the shooting at around 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Alfred Street.

According to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman, the dispute began when a 61-year-old man used a baseball bat to damage windows and personal belongings in his mother’s home and threatened her.

The woman then called her 57-year-old son, who police said arrived to find his mother being choked by his older brother. The younger son used a shotgun to fire a warning shot, but the choking continued.

Police said the 57-year-old “felt he had no other choice but to shoot his brother to save his mother’s life.”

According to Eisenman, the shooting is a “justifiable homicide, not a criminal homicide” and the younger son was not booked. Neither his nor his brother’s names were released.

The mother sustained head injuries that required sutures, Eisenman said.

“The shooter saved his mother‘s life,” LAPD Det. Samuel Marullo told KTLA. “He had no choice, but to kill his own brother. And being choked at the age of 80 while your face is being smashed into the ground? It would have surely caused her death.”