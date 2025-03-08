Advertisement
California

Man fatally shoots brother who was choking 80-year-old mother in Beverly Grove, police say

Aerial shot of a Beverly Grove home.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded Friday afternoon to a reported shooting at a home in the 400 block of North Alfred Street in Beverly Grove.
(KTLA)
Brittny Mejia poses for a portrait
By Brittny Mejia
A man fatally shot his older brother after witnessing him choke their 80-year-old mother in her home in Beverly Grove, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the shooting at around 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Alfred Street.

According to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman, the dispute began when a 61-year-old man used a baseball bat to damage windows and personal belongings in his mother’s home and threatened her.

A police car outside yellow crime scene tape in Beverly Grove.
(KTLA)

The woman then called her 57-year-old son, who police said arrived to find his mother being choked by his older brother. The younger son used a shotgun to fire a warning shot, but the choking continued.

Police said the 57-year-old “felt he had no other choice but to shoot his brother to save his mother’s life.”

According to Eisenman, the shooting is a “justifiable homicide, not a criminal homicide” and the younger son was not booked. Neither his nor his brother’s names were released.

The mother sustained head injuries that required sutures, Eisenman said.

“The shooter saved his mother‘s life,” LAPD Det. Samuel Marullo told KTLA. “He had no choice, but to kill his own brother. And being choked at the age of 80 while your face is being smashed into the ground? It would have surely caused her death.”

CaliforniaCrime & CourtsBreaking News
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter covering federal courts for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she wrote narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system that resulted in months-long wait times for patients, including some who died before getting appointments with specialists. She joined The Times in 2014.

