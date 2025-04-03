Advertisement
California

Homeless man fatally shot in Venice Beach after reportedly intervening during couple’s argument

Authorities near the scene where a man was fatally shot in Venice Beach.
An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting Wednesday night near a dog park in Venice that left one man dead.
(OnScene.TV)
By Joseph SernaDeputy Editor, Fast Break Desk 

A man was fatally shot in Venice Beach on Wednesday night, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a person being shot in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue near the Westminster Dog Park at about 10:20 p.m., Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

The victim saw a couple arguing and tried to intervene when he was shot, according to KCAL-TV.

Advertisement
A car rests on the intersection of Caldwell st. and Central Ave. after a drive-by shooting that killed a mother and daughter in Compton on Tuesday evening.

California

Mother and daughter killed in drive-by shooting in Compton

Investigators said the victims were in a car stopped at a light when a second vehicle pulled up next to them and someone opened fire. The shooter escaped.

“He was trying to protect us all,” witness Emily Trujillo told the station. The victim was a well-known homeless man in the area, the outlet reported.

Officers arrived and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound, but no gunman was found. No arrests have been made, and police are still looking for the shooter.

More to Read

CaliforniaHousing & HomelessnessBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement