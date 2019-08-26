Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Santa Ana man gets 17½ years for selling ‘massive amounts’ of opioids

Oxycodone
Prosecutors say Wyatt Pasek and two co-defendants obtained fentanyl online from China and created phony oxycodone pills. The prescription drug Oxycodone (above) is a powerful painkiller.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 26, 2019
8:45 PM
Share

An Orange County man who sold “massive amounts” of opioid pills laced with fentanyl has been sentenced to 17½ years in federal prison.

Wyatt Pasek, 22, of Santa Ana — who used the name “oxygod” — was sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say Pasek and two co-defendants obtained fentanyl online from China and created phony oxycodone pills in a laboratory in the Newport Beach Peninsula.

Advertisement

Authorities say they sold the drugs in “massive quantities” to online buyers around the United States.

Pasek was arrested last year. In an apartment, authorities say they found nearly 100,000 counterfeit pills, more than a dozen pounds of fentanyl and bundles of cash.

Pasek pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and other charges.

Advertisement

Defendants Duc Cao and Isaiah Suarez received lesser sentences earlier this year.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement