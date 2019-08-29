California political watchdog investigates Orange County lawmaker’s spending

California’s campaign watchdog says it’s starting an investigation against a sitting state lawmaker, Republican Assemblyman William Brough of Dana Point.

The Fair Political Practices Commission said Thursday it is investigating allegations that Brough improperly used campaign funds to benefit himself and his family.

The complaint was filed by conservative activist and blogger Aaron Park.

Park says campaign records show that Brough used campaign funds to fly himself and his family to Boston for a Red Sox baseball game.

He also questions Brough’s spending on cigars, a humidor, a liquor cabinet and more than $175,000 for food and drinks since 2015.

In June, The Times reported that four women, including an Orange County supervisor, have accused Brough of unwanted touching and other misconduct.

The allegations started with Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who spoke out against an endorsement for Brough at an Orange County Republican Party meeting and claimed she’d had a negative encounter with the lawmaker. She said Brough propositioned and “attacked” her at an official event in 2011 when they were both on the Dana Point City Council, an accusation Brough has denied.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.