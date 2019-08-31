Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Monsoon moisture could make for a humid Labor Day in Southern California

Map of western United States
Sources: Nextzen, OpenStreetMap, Times reporting
(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)
By Paul DuginskiGraphics and Data Journalist 
Aug. 31, 2019
9:24 PM
Share

Monsoon moisture will spread across the region Sunday and Monday, increasing the possibility of mountain and desert thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The mid-level moisture will inhibit formation of the marine layer in some locations and the added humidity will make the above-normal temperatures more uncomfortable.

Upper-level high pressure over the Four Corners is expected to weaken and shift to the east, beginning Sunday night. As a result, the flow aloft will switch to the southeast, pulling up monsoonal moisture from Mexico.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the eastern San Gabriels on Monday afternoon, and the air is likely to feel a bit more sticky during Labor Day picnics, cookouts and other outdoor holiday activities.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Paul Duginski
Follow Us
Paul Duginski is a graphics and data visualization journalist. He joined the Los Angeles Times in 1996. A native of Minnesota, he has a bachelor’s degree in English from Moorhead State University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement