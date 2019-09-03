Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Anthony Avalos timeline

Between February 2013 and November 2016, Los Angeles County’s child abuse hotline received at least 13 calls related to Anthony. He died June 21, 2018, at age 10.
Sep. 4, 2019
3 AM
May 4, 2008

Heather Barron, then 18, gives birth to Anthony.

Feb. 28, 2013

Child abuse hotline call arrives from unknown caller — substantiated.

April 29, 2014

Child abuse hotline call, from Heather’s sister’s therapist — substantiated.

Oct. 14, 2014

Child abuse hotline call, from Wendy Wright, a counselor for the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley — not substantiated.

Nov. 5, 2014

Child abuse hotline call, from Chrystal Gee, a counselor for the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley — ruled to be duplicative of fourth call.

April 27, 2015

Child abuse hotline call, from Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Goffigan — substantiated.

June 12, 2015

Child abuse hotline call, from DCFS caseworker Anna Sciortino — not substantiated.

Sept. 18-19, 2015

Child abuse hotline calls, from Vice Principal Gia Greaux, Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Gelardo and maternal uncle David Barron — not substantiated.

April 28, 2016

Child abuse hotline call, from Mildred Blue, a child care worker at a domestic violence center — not substantiated.

Sept. 28, 2016

Child abuse hotline call, from unknown caller — not substantiated.

Nov. 2, 2016

Child abuse hotline call, from unknown caller — not substantiated.

June 18, 2018

Anthony tells his mother he has romantic feelings for boys, she later tells DCFS caseworkers.

June 19, 2018

Leiva allegedly drops Anthony on the ground repeatedly, because he would not eat a peanut butter sandwich, his sibling later told authorities.

June 21, 2018

Anthony dies.

