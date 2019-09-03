Anthony Avalos timeline

Heather Barron, then 18, gives birth to Anthony.
Child abuse hotline call arrives from unknown caller — substantiated.
Child abuse hotline call, from Heather’s sister’s therapist — substantiated.
Child abuse hotline call, from Wendy Wright, a counselor for the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley — not substantiated.
Child abuse hotline call, from Chrystal Gee, a counselor for the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley — ruled to be duplicative of fourth call.
Child
abuse hotline call, from Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Goffigan — substantiated.
Child abuse hotline call, from DCFS caseworker Anna Sciortino — not substantiated.
Child
abuse hotline calls, from Vice Principal Gia Greaux, Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Gelardo and maternal uncle David Barron — not substantiated.
Child abuse hotline call, from Mildred Blue, a child care worker at a domestic violence center — not substantiated.
Child abuse hotline call, from unknown caller — not substantiated.
Child abuse hotline call, from unknown caller — not substantiated.
Anthony tells his mother he has romantic feelings for boys, she later tells DCFS caseworkers.
Leiva allegedly drops Anthony on the ground repeatedly, because he would not eat a peanut butter sandwich, his sibling later told authorities.
Anthony dies.