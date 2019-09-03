Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Victim in boat fire had ‘a love for marine life’

1/19
The diving boat Conception burns off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.  (Ventura County Fire Dept.)
2/19
Search and rescue personnel remove one of over a dozen body bags in the Santa Barbara Harbor after the Conception diving boat caught fire in the early morning hours at Santa Cruz Island on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Santa Barbara, CA.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
3/19
After hanging a dive flag in memory of the victims, JJ Lambert, 38, who said he had dived off the Conception as a kid, is hugged by Jenna Marsala, 33, near the Sea Landing offices in Santa Barbara Harbor where the Conception departed from.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
4/19
Orlando Aldano places candles, one for each person on board the Conception, at a makeshift memorial at SEA Landing in the Santa Barbara Harbor after the Conception diving boat caught fire in the early morning hours off Santa Cruz Island.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
5/19
At Santa Barbara Harbor near Sea Landing dock, James Miranda knees in prayer for the victims of the boat fire. “I came here to bless them,” Miranda says. “It’s a very sad moment for California.”   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
6/19
Rescuers and law enforcement, on a boat docked at Santa Barbara Harbor, move a body that was recovered after Monday’s deadly boat fire.   (Daniel Dreifuss/Associated Press)
7/19
The body of a victim of the boat fire is moved at Santa Barbara Harbor.  (Daniel Dreifuss/Associated Press)
8/19
U.S. Coast Guard continues the search for victims of the dive boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island Monday afternoon.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
9/19
Family members of those aboard the dive boat arrive in Oxnard.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
10/19
James Kohl waits at the gate of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oxnard for news of his brother Mike Kohl, 58, a cook on the dive boat that caught fire and sank. At least 34 people are missing after the boat fire off Santa Cruz Island.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
11/19
Dive boat captain Jerry Boylan is brought back to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters at Channel Islands Harbor on Monday in Oxnard.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
12/19
A crew member from Grape Escape, the good Samaritan boat that helped in rescues from the dive boat, gets a hand from a Coast Guard member.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
13/19
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester addresses the media on the tragic boat fire during a news conference Monday morning at the Coast Guard station in Oxnard.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
14/19
Firefighters arrive back at the U.S. Coast Guard Station after battling the fire that gutted a dive boat off Santa Cruz Island.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
15/19
A victim from a dive boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast early Monday morning is transported to an ambulance in Oxnard.  (OnScene.TV)
16/19
The captain of the Grape Escape boat which rescued victims of a boat fire off the Channel Islands looks on near the US Coast Guard Station Channel Islands in Oxnard, California on September 2, 2019.  (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
17/19
Firefighters battle a blaze on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast in Southern California.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
18/19
A diving boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast.   (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
19/19
Conception, the boat that caught fire off Ventura County.  (Truth Aquatics)
By Laura J. Nelson
Dakota SmithLouis SahagunJaclyn Cosgrove
Sep. 3, 2019
3 AM
Share

Kristy Finstad first swam the waters of California’s Channel Islands as a toddler, tucked under her father’s arm. The 41-year-old marine biologist had since returned hundreds of times to the area’s swaying kelp forests and arrays of coral.

On Friday, Finstad boarded a diving boat to help lead an expedition for her family’s scuba diving company. After a fire broke out on board early Monday morning, engulfing and sinking the 75-foot vessel, Finstad was among those initially unaccounted for.

“She’s extremely strong-willed and very adventurous,” said her brother, Brett Harmeling, 31. “If there was a 1% chance of her making it, she would have made it.”

When the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m., all but a handful of the 39 people on board were asleep below deck in narrow wooden bunks.

Advertisement

Five of the six crew members managed to escape to a nearby boat. In a mayday call to the Coast Guard, a panicked man said he was struggling to breathe, and that those below deck had no escape route.

California
Full coverage: California boat fire
la-me-boat-fire-103-h.jpg
California
Full coverage: California boat fire
A commercial diving boat caught fire near the shoreline of Santa Cruz Island, Calif., early Monday. Many aboard the boat were believed to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the pre-dawn hours.

Four hours after the fire began, the Conception sank in 62 feet of water and overturned, making the effort to identify and recover the victims of the disaster far more difficult, officials said.

“This is probably the worst-case scenario you could possibly have,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. “You have a vessel that’s on the open sea, that is in the middle of the night. Fire is the scourge of any ship.”

Advertisement

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead.

The magnitude of the tragedy rocked California’s diving community, where the Conception was a familiar name. Devoted divers woke up to texts from friends across the world, who had seen the news and were checking on their loved ones.

California
‘I can’t breathe.... there’s no escape hatch': Dramatic mayday call from California boat on fire
Boat fire off Ventura County
California
‘I can’t breathe.... there’s no escape hatch': Dramatic mayday call from California boat on fire
In a mayday call about a boat fire near Santa Cruz Island, Calif., the caller says he can’t breathe and there’s no escape hatch for those below deck.

“We are a tight but small community,” said Cathy Corbett, a seasoned diver from Palos Verdes. “It’s awful.”

According to a Coast Guard official, the five crew members who survived were awake when the fire broke out. They jumped into the ocean, retrieved a dinghy and paddled 200 yards to a 60-foot fishing boat owned by Shirley Hansen and her husband, Bob.

The couple were a woken by a loud thumping noise on the side of their boat, Grape Escape, which was apparently the only other vessel in the vicinity . They found five men, distraught, some wearing just underwear. One man appeared to have broken his leg, and another had injured his ankle.

By the time the dinghy arrived, the Conception was engulfed in flames, Bob Hansen said.

“There would be explosions going off every couple of minutes,” Hansen said. “It was probably some of the dive tanks exploding. It made me feel so helpless.”

Advertisement

Some of the rescued men were crying, one telling the couple that his girlfriend was still below deck on the Conception. Another man described how the crew had celebrated three passengers’ birthdays hours earlier, including that of a 17-year-old girl who was on the diving trip with her parents.

California
Final hours on the Conception: Diving, birthday parties, then horrific fire
Boat fire off Ventura County
California
Final hours on the Conception: Diving, birthday parties, then horrific fire
Conception crew members asked these boat owners for help. Some of the men were crying, one saying his girlfriend was still below deck on the Conception.

Shirley Hansen said two of the crew members got back in the dinghy to see if anyone had jumped overboard. But, she said, “they came back and there was no one that they found.”

As the fog lifted on Monday afternoon, at least three vessels were at sea in the vicinity of the doomed dive boat. They included a gray salvage ship with a large crane extended over the side, and an aluminum skiff in a compact stretch of ocean at the northernmost end of Santa Cruz Island.

A Coast Guard cutter sliced through the water nearby, warning off all non-rescue boat traffic over the radio: “The captain has extended the security zone to one mile.”

California
‘Devastating. Tragic.’ Frantic family and friends await answers
Screen Shot 2019-09-02 at 11.11.34 AM.png
California
‘Devastating. Tragic.’ Frantic family and friends await answers
Names of those missing and dead are being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.
More Coverage
What we know about the Conception and its tragic end
Final hours on the Conception: Diving, birthday parties, then horrific fire

Lee Waldron, operations division chief of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, said late Monday that some of the bodies had been found within the ship and others recovered outside of it.

Divers are in “obviously very difficult conditions, both physically and psychologically,” he said.

Advertisement

While distraught friends and relatives waited anxiously for news, and mourners left flowers for the victims at Santa Barbara Harbor, other divers shared memories of the doomed ship and its final passengers.

Corbett said she had stayed aboard the Conception about six times and remembered Finstad as enthusiastic and always smiling. She and other dive leaders brought microscopes, offered details about marine creatures and shared diving stories over hot cocoa in the boat’s galley.

Finstad’s mother founded the family’s diving company in the 1970s, and instilled an early love of the ocean and marine life in her children.

Finstad grew up diving and studied marine biology at UC Santa Cruz. She had worked as a research diver for the Australian Institute of Marine Science and wrote a restoration guidebook for the California Coastal Commission.

“She has an extraordinary depth of knowledge,” said Harmeling, her brother. “She has a passion for the earth, and a love for marine life.”

Finstad had dived in the area near Santa Cruz Island hundreds of times, and the trip was one of the company’s most popular, Harmeling said. The company organized five to six dives in the Channel Islands area every year, according to its website.

“It’s one of the best — it’s not only convenient, but extraordinary diving,” Harmeling said. “You get coral, you get beautiful fish, you get kelp forests. You also get some larger marine life, things like sea otters, that are super fun to play with. It’s amazing.”

Finstad and her husband recently had returned from a multiyear sailing trip through the Pacific. On a blog on the company’s website, she chronicled the beauty and monotony of life on the ocean, “her colors changing, her energy moody with moon tide currents, thundering waves and glassy reflection.”

“What were we doing with our lives?” Finstad wrote before they embarked. “Dragging your feet is no way to climb a mountain; holding your breath is no way to dive.”

Times staff writer Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.

California
Newsletters
Get our Essential California newsletter
Laura J. Nelson
Follow Us
Laura J. Nelson covers transportation and mobility issues across Southern California. She was part of the team of reporters awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Before joining The Times in 2012, Nelson wrote for the Boston Globe, the Tampa Bay Times and the Los Angeles Daily News. She grew up in suburban Kansas City in a family of journalists and graduated from the University of Southern California.
Dakota Smith
Follow Us
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
Louis Sahagun
Follow Us
Louis Sahagun is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. He covers issues ranging from religion, culture and the environment to crime, politics and water. He was on the team of L.A. Times writers that earned the Pulitzer Prize in public service for a series on Latinos in Southern California and the team that was a finalist in 2015 for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news. He is a CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California board member, and author of the book, “Master of the Mysteries: the Life of Manly Palmer Hall.” 
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement