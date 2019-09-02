‘I can’t breathe.... there’s no escape hatch': Dramatic mayday call from California boat on fire

In an SOS call alerting authorities to the fire aboard a boat in the Channel Islands off Ventura County early Monday, the caller said he could not
breathe and that there was
no escape hatch for those below the
deck sleeping.
Coast Guard officials said four bodies have been recovered and up to 30 people are believed to be missing after a 75-foot commercial diving boat erupted in flames near the shoreline of Santa Cruz Island.
Those on board were thought to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the predawn hours. Authorities continued their search Monday for possible survivors as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s coroner office prepared for a mass casualty incident.
Here is a transcript of the call:
Man, around 3:15 a.m.: “Mayday, mayday, mayday! ... Conception ... north side of Santa Cruz.” (He’s broken up by static.)
Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach dispatcher asks position and number of people on board.
Man: “I can’t breathe.” ... (garbled)
Dispatcher: “You have 29 persons on board and you can’t breathe? What is your current GPS position?”
(Another man calls in who heard the distress call and is over by Anacapa Island.)
There’s some garbled space and back-and-forth for a few minutes as dispatchers try to reach anyone from the boat.
A frantic
man can be heard:
“Vessel Conception! Vessel Conception! Vessel Conception!” ...
Dispatch:“Your vessel is on fire? Is that correct? ... Are you on board the Conception?”
Man: “Roger, there’s 33 people that’s on board the vessel that’s on fire. They can’t get off.”
Dispatch: “Roger, are they locked inside the boat? Roger, can you get back on board and unlock the boat, unlock the door so they can get off? Roger, you don’t have any firefighting gear, no fire extinguishers or anything?”
Dispatch: “Roger, is this the captain of the Conception?”
Man: “Roger”
Dispatch: “Was that all the crew that jumped off?”
Man: “Roger”
Dispatch: “Is the vessel fully engulfed now?”
Man: “Roger, and there’s no escape hatch for any of the people on board.”
Five crew members were already awake and jumped off the boat, which was 20 yards offshore of the north side of Santa Cruz Island, according to Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester.
The five crew members were rescued by a good Samaritan boat, the Grape Escape, according to the agency. Two of them sustained leg injuries.
1/15
Rescuers and law enforcement, on a boat docked at Santa Barbara Harbor, move a body that was recovered after Monday’s deadly boat fire.
(Daniel Dreifuss/Associated Press)
2/15
The body of a victim of the boat fire is moved at Santa Barbara Harbor.
(Daniel Dreifuss/Associated Press)
3/15
U.S. Coast Guard continues the search for victims of the dive boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island Monday afternoon.
(Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
4/15
Family members of those aboard the dive boat arrive in Oxnard.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
5/15
James Kohl waits at the gate of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oxnard for news of his brother Mike Kohl, 58, a cook on the dive boat that caught fire and sank. At least 34 people are missing after the boat fire off Santa Cruz Island.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
6/15
One of the rescued crew members of the dive boat is brought back to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters at Channel Islands Harbor on Monday in Oxnard.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
7/15
A crew member from Grape Escape, the good Samaritan boat that helped in rescues from the dive boat, gets a hand from a Coast Guard member.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
8/15
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester addresses the media on the tragic boat fire during a news conference Monday morning at the Coast Guard station in Oxnard.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
9/15
Firefighters arrive back at the U.S. Coast Guard Station after battling the fire that gutted a dive boat off Santa Cruz Island.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
10/15
A victim from a dive boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast early Monday morning is transported to an ambulance in Oxnard.
(OnScene.TV)
11/15
The captain of the Grape Escape boat which rescued victims of a boat fire off the Channel Islands looks on near the US Coast Guard Station Channel Islands in Oxnard, California on September 2, 2019.
(Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)
12/15
The diving boat Conception burns off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.
(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
13/15
Firefighters battle a blaze on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast in Southern California.
(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
14/15
A diving boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast.
(Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
15/15
Conception, the boat that caught fire off Ventura County.
(Truth Aquatics)