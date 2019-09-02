Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Full coverage: California boat fire

1/11
James Kohl waits at the gate of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Oxnard for news of his brother Mike Kohl, 58, a cook on the dive boat that caught fire and sank. At least 34 people are missing after the boat fire off Santa Cruz Island.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
2/11
One of the rescued crew members of the dive boat is brought back to the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters at Channel Islands Harbor on Monday in Oxnard.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
3/11
A crew member from Grape Escape, the good Samaritan boat that helped in rescues from the dive boat, gets a hand from a Coast Guard member.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
4/11
Family members of those aboard the dive boat arrive in Oxnard.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
5/11
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester addresses the media on the tragic boat fire during a news conference Monday morning at the Coast Guard station in Oxnard.   (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
6/11
Firefighters arrive back at the U.S. Coast Guard Station after battling the fire that gutted a dive boat off Santa Cruz Island.  (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
7/11
A victim from a dive boat that caught fire off the Ventura County coast early Monday morning is transported to an ambulance in Oxnard.  (OnScene.TV)
8/11
Conception, the boat that caught fire off Ventura County.  (Truth Aquatics)
9/11
The diving boat Conception burns off the coast of Santa Cruz Island.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
10/11
Firefighters battle a blaze on a dive boat near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast in Southern California.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
11/11
A diving boat fire near Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast.   (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
Sep. 2, 2019
11:57 AM
Read our full coverage of the boat fire off the coast of Ventura County.
