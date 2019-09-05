Verdict reached in Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 in Oakland

A jury has a reached a verdict in the case of two men who authorities say created a fire trap in an Oakland warehouse where 36 people died in one of California’s deadliest blazes.

Jurors spent weeks debating the fates of Derick Almena, 49, and Max Harris, 29, who were charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire. If convicted, Almena, a property manager and leaseholder in the building, and Harris, who helped in a supervisory role, face 36 years in prison.

The verdict will be read at 2 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the Alameda County district attorney’s office.

Thursday’s announcement will mark the end of a years-long saga that involved two trials, an aborted plea deal and a near-mistrial.

Advertisement

Almena and Harris had struck a deal with prosecutors last year during the first criminal trial, but the agreement was tossed by a judge after several of the victims’ relatives protested that the sentence was too light.

The second trial spanned from April to August of this year, and nearly ended in a mistrial after 10 days of deliberations. On Aug. 19, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson called several jurors in for one-on-one questioning before seating three alternates and ordering deliberations to restart.

Thompson issued a gag order that same day, which has barred prosecutors and defense attorneys from explaining what led to the jury shuffling.

Advertisement

Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena have been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 Ghost Ship fire. (Associated Press)

1 / 28 The ruins of the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland, the site of a fire that killed at least 36 people, are seen from above on Dec. 5. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 28 Firefighters battle a blaze that killed several people attending a concert at a warehouse in Oakland. (David Butow / Redux) 3 / 28 Firefighters battle a blaze that swept through a warehouse in Oakland during a concert Friday night. At least nine bodies had been recovered and more fatalities were expected, authorities said. (David Butow / Redux) 4 / 28 Debris litters the inside of a warehouse where a fire killed 36 people during a club-style party. (David Butow / For The Times) 5 / 28 A firefighter walks through the burned-out Oakland warehouse on Saturday. (David Butow / For The Times) 6 / 28 Firefighters walk through a debris-strewn warehouse where a fire killed at least nine people in Oakland. (David Butow / For The Times) 7 / 28 A drone flies over investigators outside Oakland’s Ghost Ship warehouse, where 36 people died this month in one of the worst fires in modern California history. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 28 Titus Cromwell, 4, places a flower from his family’s garden near the scene of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 28 In the days after the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, hearts dedicated to victims were hung from a nearby tree. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 28 Daryl Norman, 63, of Oakland stops by the scene of the fire on his way to church in Oakland. “I had to come see for myself,” he said of the 36 victims. “God bless them.” (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 28 People stand at the perimeter holding flowers while watching crews remove material from what remains of the “Ghostship” warehouse fire, that burned and killed at least 36 people in the Oakland neighborhood of Fruitvale. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 28 An art installation near the scene of the Ghost Ship fire. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 28 People pay their respects Dec. 11 near the scene of the warehouse fire. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 28 Mourners observe a moment of silence for the lives lost in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire at the Oakland Museum of California on Friday evening. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles TImes) 15 / 28 ATF agents map the scene of the fire investigation Friday at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland. (Francine Orr/ Los Angeles Times) (Francine Orr / Los Angeles TImes) 16 / 28 Rain falls on the memorial for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles TImes) 17 / 28 Hillary Morse, 22, of Oakland mourns the loss of two of her close friends in the warehouse fire in Oakland. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 28 Jacob Ramirez, 4, left, looks on while his grandmother Eva Ramirez, 52, consoles Hillary Morse, 22, right, of Oakland near the site of the warehouse fire in Oakland. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 28 Flowers, candles and notes, memorializing those killed and injured in the “Ghostship” warehouse fire that burned and killed at least 36 people in the Oakland neighborhood of Fruitvale. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 28 A makeshift memorial of flowers and candles stands Dec. 4 near the site of the Oakland warehouse fire. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 28 A man who identified himself as Ben P. reads cards on Sunday at a memorial near the site of the blaze. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 28 Kristen Grzeca, a music teacher at Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, hugs Monina Sen Cervone, director of world music and dance at the school, on Sunday at a makeshift memorial for victims of the warehouse fire. A 17-year-old victim was one of Grzeca’s students. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 28 After attending church, Teionna Cunningham of Oakland leaves flowers near the site of the fire. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 28 A Seventh Day Adventist group prays on Sunday near the scene of the fire on 31st Avenue in Oakland. (David Butow / For The Times) 25 / 28 Genevieve Griesau grieves before a church service at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland. Griesau lost four friends in the fire which broke out during a party Friday night at a two-story warehouse and artists’ studio in Oakland, killing at least nine people. (Francine Orr) 26 / 28 Flowers are left near an Oakland warehouse where a fire broke out during a concert, killing 36 people. (David Butow / For The Times) 27 / 28 Dino Graniello, left, and Jessie Xenakis light candles near the scene of a warehouse fire in Oakland that killed at least two dozen partygoers. (David Butow / For The Times) 28 / 28 People gather near the warehouse on Saturday. (David Butow / Redux / For the Times)

Advertisement

Victims in the Oakland warehouse fire.