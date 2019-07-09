Ghost Ship founder testifies at manslaughter trial: 'You can't put into words how I feel'

Almena and 29-year-old Max Harris, the Ghost Ship’s self-described “creative director,” each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Almena and Harris pleaded no contest to the charges last year, and were set to spend nine and six years in prison, respectively. But Judge James Cramer rejected the pleas after several of the victims’ relatives made impassioned pleas against the deal. Cramer also said Almena had not shown enough remorse for the deaths.