Climber is killed in fall from Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park

A 29-year-old woman died in a fall from the cables used to climb Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, officials said Friday.

Danielle Burnett, 29, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., was killed Thursday when she “fell over 500 feet down steep, rocky terrain, and was deceased when park rangers arrived on the scene,” according to a statement from the National Park Service.

The incident remains under investigation.

Picturesque Half Dome rises almost 5,000 feet above Yosemite Valley. Two metal cables allow hikers to climb the last 400 feet of the formation without rock-climbing equipment.

In May 2018, a male hiker was killed when he slipped and fell from the cables, according to the park service. The victim was hiking with another person during a thunderstorm when the accident occurred.

This is the second fatality at the park in recent weeks.

On July 31, a Romanian tourist was killed in a fall near a waterfall in the park, authorities said. Lucian Miu, 21, was scrambling on some wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall when he fell about 20 feet, authorities said.