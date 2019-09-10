Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
‘Survivor’ producer imprisoned for wife’s death in Mexico is released, returns to California

Bruce Beresford-Redman
Bruce Beresford-Redman, 48, served 7½ years of a 12-year sentence in Mexico.
(Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 10, 2019
11:27 PM
A former reality-TV show producer convicted of killing his wife is back home in Southern California after his release from a Mexican prison.

KTLA-TV says former “Survivor” producer Bruce Beresford-Redman was released about two months ago. The station says the 48-year-old had no comment when interviewed Monday at his home in Gardena, where he is living with his mother and two children.

He served 7½ years of a 12-year sentence.

Beresford-Redman was convicted of beating and strangling his wife, 42-year-old Monica Beresford-Redman, in 2010. Her naked body was found in a sewer cistern at a Cancun-area resort where the family was vacationing.

Beresford-Redman maintained his innocence.

His former attorney, Jaime Cancino, tells KNBC-TV that prisoners in Mexico are eligible for release after serving 60% of their sentences.

