Canadian mom charged with paying $400,000 to have son admitted to UCLA as fake soccer player

A Canadian woman was arrested in Spain and charged with paying William “Rick” Singer, the consultant at the heart of the college admissions scandal, to ensure her son was admitted to UCLA as a bogus soccer player, federal authorities in Boston said Tuesday.

Xiaoning Sui, of British Columbia, was arrested by Spanish authorities on Monday night, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts, which is seeking Sui’s extradition. Sui, the 35th parent to be charged in the college admissions scandal, has been indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Sui paid Singer $400,000 to have her son admitted to UCLA as a recruited soccer player, despite her son not having played the sport competitively, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury in March. The indictment was sealed until Sui’s arrest. The Times reported Sui’s alleged deal with Singer last month.

Singer paid Jorge Salcedo, UCLA’s former men’s soccer coach, to designate Sui’s son as a soccer recruit, despite knowing Sui’s son didn’t play the sport, the indictment says. Singer compensated Salcedo with a $100,000 check, prosecutors allege.

Sui’s son was approved in November 2018 for admission to UCLA and awarded a 25% athletic scholarship, according to the indictment.

Singer has pleaded guilty to four felonies and cooperated with federal prosecutors. He is awaiting sentencing.

Salcedo was indicted in March, charged with arranging a similar deal with Singer in 2017. Prosecutors allege Singer paid Salcedo $100,000 to misrepresent the daughter of a wealthy Bay Area couple, Bruce and Davina Isackson, as a soccer recruit. The couple pleaded guilty earlier this year and admitted their daughter didn’t play soccer.

Salcedo has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.