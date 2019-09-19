Two schoolgirls groped in Orange County; sheriff’s officials release suspect sketches

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are searching for at least one man after two girls reported they were groped near their schools in Aliso Viejo.

Deputies released two sketches Wednesday and are asking for the public’s help with identification.

A 12-year-old girl walking to Aliso Viejo Middle School about 9 a.m. Sept. 12 said she was touched by a man who fled after she yelled at him.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old walking home about 4 p.m. from Aliso Niguel High School along the Aliso Creek Hiking Trail — roughly three miles from the middle school — said a man pulled on her skirt. The teen said she slapped the man’s hand and ran home.

The first girl said the man who accosted her was in his early 30s with dirty blond hair and a goatee. He was wearing sunglasses and dressed completely in black.

In the second incident, the girl described the suspect as 30 to 40 years old, about 5 foot 6 and 140 pounds with short black hair. He also wore sunglasses and was dressed in a black collared shirt and tan cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7419.