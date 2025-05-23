Police search for man who may have exposed himself to multiple women in Baldwin Park

Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a woman in Baldwin Park and may be involved in other similar incidents.

At around 11:40 p.m. on April 27, a woman arrived home and a man exposed himself to her after she got out of her car, according to the Baldwin Park Police Department. She fled into her residence and the man didn’t follow.

The man is described as Latino and around 5 foot 10 with a medium build and brown hair, authorities said.

The police department is aware of two other similar incidents, though it’s unclear whether the same man was involved, authorities said.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on April 28, officers were dispatched to Calino Avenue for an indecent exposure report, according to a department news release.

In another case, a woman who declined to be named told KTLA that a naked man walked up to her and touched himself after she had parked her car along Puente Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. on April 27. The incident was captured on surveillance footage, she said.

“When I turned over, I saw a naked man, so I dug for my keys as fast as I could and I opened the door as quickly as I could,” she told the station.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Baldwin Park Police Department at (626) 960-1955.