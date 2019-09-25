White supremacy group’s fliers plastered across UC Davis campus

Fliers linked to a white supremacy group were found at UC Davis earlier this week, prompting an investigation by campus police.

The leaflets were stamped with the logo for the American Identity Movement, formerly known as Identity Evropa. The Anti-Defamation League has labeled the group as white supremacists.

It’s the second year in a row that anti-Semitic fliers have been spotted on campus and the third consecutive year that messages about race have been discovered, officials said.

“We are sickened that any person or group would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation. They have no place here,” Chancellor Gary S. May wrote in a statement Monday. “We encourage our community to stand against anti-Semitism and racism. Our Principles of Community remind us to ‘strive to build and maintain a culture based on mutual respect and caring.’ ”

Communications spokesperson Andy Fell said he wasn’t aware of any campus groups affiliated with the American Identity Movement but said the fliers were an advertisement for the organization.

Anti-Semitic pamphlets also were found throughout the campus in October 2018, surfacing in at least three lecture halls. Those fliers described Jewish people as “anti-American” and blamed them for “anti-white, anti-American, anti-freedom” events. Then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh appeared on the fliers, surrounded by various people, including Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Democratic Sen. Charles E. Schumer, each with a Star of David pinned to their foreheads.

At the time of the incident, May called the leaflets “reprehensible.”

In 2017, fliers with the message “it’s okay to be white” were found on the campus, including in cultural safe zones. The same message was plastered on college campuses throughout the country, including at UC Berkeley, Harvard and Tulane University.

In 2015, Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi at UC Davis was defaced with swastikas.