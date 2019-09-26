Parents of Palmdale boy who died under suspicious circumstances taken into custody, officials say

The parents of Noah Cuatro, a 4-year-old Palmdale boy who was known to social workers and died under suspicious circumstances while in his parents’ care, have been arrested.

Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Jose Cuatro and Ursula Juarez in the murder of their son. The parents were taken into custody at roughly 8 a.m. Thursday and were booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A search warrant was served at the suspects’ residence in an attempt to recover any additional evidence related to victim Cuatro’s murder,” officials said in a statement.

According to Brian Claypool, the attorney representing Noah’s great-grandmother Eva Hernandez, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s detective contacted Hernandez on Thursday morning and told her that “Ursula and Jose Cuatro were in custody and under arrest” in connection with Noah’s death.

“We applaud the collaborative efforts of the L.A. County sheriff and L.A. County district attorney during this challenging investigation,” Claypool said in a statement. “They have made it clear that those who abuse, neglect and kill innocent helpless children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. But this is only one form of justice for Noah Cuatro. Department of Children and Family Services has blood on its hands and will also be held accountable in a federal lawsuit for deliberately disobeying a court-mandated removal order that would have saved Noah’s life.”

Earlier this month, a new report about the death of the boy absolved DCFS of responsibility in the case.

“They ultimately did the right thing,” said Michael Nash, executive director of the Office of Child Protection, which evaluates child-welfare policy and operations for the county’s Board of Supervisors. “The department had consistent eyes on this family.”

But the report will not shield DCFS from potential lawsuits or future scrutiny by the Board of Supervisors.

Noah died on July 6, a day after his parents dialed 911 and said their son had drowned in an apartment complex pool. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva later told reporters that the death appeared inconsistent with drowning and launched an investigation. In the months since, little information has been provided about the findings of the investigation.

Noah was placed in foster care and later in the custody of his great-grandmother Hernandez in 2014. He was placed with his parents the following year, then bounced back into foster care and under the care of Hernandez again in 2016 following allegations that he had been medically neglected by his parents. The court returned Noah to the care of his parents in 2018. Following further allegations of neglect in May 2019, DCFS intervened. As their investigation continued, social workers disagreed about whether an order to remove Noah should have been filed, after a social worker sought a court order to remove Noah from his home on May 15 following an unverified tip that Noah had possibly been sexually abused.

DCFS last saw Noah in late June. Noah died two weeks later, after social workers updated the court and asked for a 30-day continuance to investigate further.

Times staff writer Matt Stiles contributed to this report.