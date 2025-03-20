‘Our little angel.’ Fifth-grader dies of powerful narcotics combo, and SoCal woman is charged

A Rancho Cucamonga woman has been charged with felony child endangerment after fentanyl that was in her possession led to the death of a 10-year-old boy, authorities said.

Nathaniel Castro Mendoza, also of Rancho Cucamonga, overdosed on Dec. 14.

On March 12, his family mourned what would have been his 11th birthday.

“We miss you Nate with our whole hearts and souls and will continue to keep your name and memory alive in all we do our little angel,” his mother, Marcy Castro, wrote on social media. “We love you Nathan, happy heavenly birthday.”

Two days later, Christina Alvarez, 32, was arrested in connection to his death.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department determined that Alvarez “possessed and stored fentanyl in a manner that led to the victim’s death” but did not disclose her connection to Nathaniel.

Alvarez was charged with child endangerment and an enhancement of willful harm resulting in death. She pleaded not guilty Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Sheriff’s deputies responded in December to a 911 call about an unresponsive child in the 9000 block of Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga. They attempted lifesaving efforts, but Nathaniel was later pronounced deceased.

In February, the San Bernardino County coroner determined he died from fentanyl and xylazine toxicity.

Xylazine, also known as tranq, is a powerful veterinary sedative, which is often combined with fentanyl to enhance and prolong the effects of the synthetic opioid. Because xylazine is not an opioid, it cannot be reversed with an overdose medication such as Narcan, making it especially lethal.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in 2023 issued a rare public safely alert warning of its dangerous effects when combined with fentanyl.

“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” said then-DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in 48 of 50 States. The DEA Laboratory System is reporting that in 2022 approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine.”

A funeral for Nathaniel was held Dec. 27. His family described him in his obituary as a “bright light in the lives of all who knew him” and an “outgoing and spirited young boy” who was passionate about baseball and football.

He was a fifth-grade student at Bear Gulch Elementary School and an enthusiastic member of his school community, they wrote.

“Nathan’s energy and joy were contagious, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he encountered,” they wrote. “His spirit of kindness and adventure will forever be remembered.”

Nathaniel is survived by parents Castro and Miguel Mendoza and siblings Christian Mendoza, Mark Gallegos and Miranda Gallegos.