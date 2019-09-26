Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Skydiver killed near Lodi in collision with semi truck

la-mapmaker-lodi-parachute-center09-26-2019-28-37-37.png
The approximate location of the Lodi Parachute Center. A skydiver was killed Thursday afternoon in a traffic accident involving a semi truck.
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Brittny Mejia
Sep. 26, 2019
6 PM
A parachutist was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 99 near Lodi.

Officer Ruben Jones of the California Highway Patrol said it remains unclear whether the skydiver struck the semi truck, was struck by the vehicle or landed on top of it.

No further details about the skydiver have been released.

The accident happened about 2:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 near the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo.

An employee at the center said he could not release any details until the person’s family had been notified. The facility plans to meet with reporters at 10 a.m. Friday.

Less than a year ago, an experienced skydiver died when her parachute failed to open properly during a jump at the Lodi Parachute Center. She was using her own parachuting equipment.

In 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration investigated the facility after a first-time jumper and skydiving instructor were killed in a tandem jump. Authorities later determined the instructor lacked proper licensing.

The FAA has investigated multiple skydiving accidents at the parachuting center over the years, FFA spokesman Ian Gregor previously told The Times. In 2010, the FAA proposed a $664,000 penalty against Parachute Center owner Bill Dause for allegedly failing to replace required parts on a DeHavilland DHC-6 Twin Otter and comply with airworthiness directives. The FAA alleged that more than 2,000 flights were conducted despite parts being “well past their life limits.”

Times staff writer Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
Brittny Mejia
Brittny Mejia is a reporter on the Los Angeles Times’ Metro desk covering breaking news and stories on immigration and race. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.
