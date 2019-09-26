Skydiver killed near Lodi in collision with semi truck

A parachutist was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 99 near Lodi.

Officer Ruben Jones of the California Highway Patrol said it remains unclear whether the skydiver struck the semi truck, was struck by the vehicle or landed on top of it.

No further details about the skydiver have been released.

The accident happened about 2:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 99 near the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo.

An employee at the center said he could not release any details until the person’s family had been notified. The facility plans to meet with reporters at 10 a.m. Friday.

Less than a year ago, an experienced skydiver died when her parachute failed to open properly during a jump at the Lodi Parachute Center. She was using her own parachuting equipment.

In 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration investigated the facility after a first-time jumper and skydiving instructor were killed in a tandem jump. Authorities later determined the instructor lacked proper licensing.

The FAA has investigated multiple skydiving accidents at the parachuting center over the years, FFA spokesman Ian Gregor previously told The Times. In 2010, the FAA proposed a $664,000 penalty against Parachute Center owner Bill Dause for allegedly failing to replace required parts on a DeHavilland DHC-6 Twin Otter and comply with airworthiness directives. The FAA alleged that more than 2,000 flights were conducted despite parts being “well past their life limits.”

Times staff writer Alene Tchekmedyian contributed to this report.