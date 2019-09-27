CHP officers injured after collision with Prius on 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley

Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley early Friday morning, officials said, closing all lanes of the southbound artery for nearly four hours.

Officers were called shortly before 3 a.m. after reports of a crash near Bushard Street involving a Toyota Prius and a CHP SUV cruiser.

All southbound lanes of the freeway were closed between Warner Avenue and Brookhurst Street for several hours, the CHP said. Shortly before 7 a.m., news video showed two lanes of the freeway were open and vehicles that had been backed up to Beach Boulevard slowly moving past the wrecked vehicles.

A second crash involving four vehicles closed the carpool lane of the northbound 405 shortly before 7 a.m., the CHP reported. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in that crash.

One of two California Highway Patrol officers who was injured in a crash Friday morning speaks with fellow officers after receiving medical treatment. (OnScene.TV)

CHP is investigating both crashes.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that, in the first crash, a Prius that had been struck by another vehicle slammed into the CHP patrol car, injuring the driver and the two officers.

Video from the scene shows the rear of the CHP vehicle badly damaged by a white Prius.

Paramedics treated the driver of the patrol car at the scene. Another officer who was bleeding from the side of his head was evaluated by paramedics outside the car. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.