The LAPD has opened an inquiry into job posting on right-wing Breitbart website

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an inquiry after a recruitment ad went up on the right-wing website Breitbart, saying such a job listing would conflict with the department’s “core values.”

After being peppered with questions on social media, Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday on Twitter that the LAPD did not purchase ad space from the site and is trying to determine whether the posting was meant to “discredit” the department. The LAPD’s official Twitter account said in a separate set of messages that the department is looking for ways to ensure the situation doesn’t happen again.

“We are aware that a recruitment advertisement has been circulated on a website that creates a negative juxtaposition to our core values,” department officials said in a separate Twitter message.

No. LAPD did NOT purchase or otherwise acquire ad space on that website.



Senior leadership at LA City Personnel Department also relayed they did not authorize or pay for this ad either.



Both Depts s investigating whether spoof/other effort to discredit LAPD https://t.co/FJfMyx19DT — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) September 28, 2019

Critics have repeatedly accused Breitbart of running racist and sexist content over the past decade, pointing to articles with such headlines as “The Smartest People in the World Are All Men,” “Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive and Crazy,” and “Data: Young Muslims Are a Ticking Time Bomb in the West.”

Asked about the LAPD tweets, Breitbart spokeswoman Elizabeth Moore issued a statement saying the company is “one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America.”

“We have been cited by the New York Times Magazine as having one of the most diverse news rooms in the nation, with a history of promoting women and minorities into leadership positions. We also know we have strong readership among the rank-and-file in the LAPD,” the spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, other officials are trying to determine whether the city put its ads on Breitbart inadvertently.

Bruce Whidden, spokesman for the city’s personnel department, said his agency would not know for sure until Monday whether the recruitment posting -- which says “CHOOSE YOUR FUTURE! LAPD IS HIRING!” -- was an official city ad. But he confirmed that his department purchases job recruitment ads through Google on behalf of the police department and other city agencies.

“We have suspended all Google ad placements while we review and make sure that they are going to the places we want them to go to,” he said Saturday. “We had no intention of having an ad placed on that site.”

City officials made their remarks a day after Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of the Daily Beast, used his Twitter account to ask why LAPD recruitment ads were appearing on Breitbart, which has seen a number of advertisers flee the site in recent years.

Uhhhh why is the LAPD running recruitment ads on Breitbart?! pic.twitter.com/9gr1hnmy4o — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) September 28, 2019

Companies that purchase online advertising typically rely on Google, Facebook or other third parties and frequently don’t know where their messages are appearing, said Matt Rivitz, founder of Sleeping Giants, a volunteer-driven campaign aimed at targeting racism, sexism and other forms of bigotry in the media -- and a frequent Breitbart antagonist.

If those companies don’t want their ads on a website, they need to actively opt out, said Rivitz, who works professionally as an advertising copy writer.

Sleeping Giants, which has more than 200,000 followers on Twitter, has waged a concentrated messaging campaign against Breitbart, regularly asking advertisers on the site whether they want their products to be associated with Breitbart’s articles.

According to Politico, the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke ejected a Breitbart News reporter from a campaign event last month, saying the website “walks the line between being news and a perpetrator of hate speech.” The campaign also said Breitbart used to have a section devoted to “black crime.”

.@amazon still manages to have enough money, though, to be the largest advertiser on Breitbart. https://t.co/4qUk8pmSKt — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) September 15, 2019

Breitbart objected to those statements, telling Politico: “The false accusation that Breitbart is racist, or that its award winning reporter — an Orthodox Jew, married to a black woman who serves in the military — is either racist or would make anyone at a black university uncomfortable is absurd.”

Rivitz, the founder of Sleeping Giants, said he would be surprised if LAPD brass knew its ad had been running on Breitbart. If L.A. drops Breitbart as a venue for its advertising, it would join 4,300 other companies, nonprofit groups and others who have publicly pulled their advertising from the site, he said.

“It means that advertisers are starting to take more control over where they show up online,” Rivitz said.

We take matters like this very seriously, and have begun an initial inquiry into the matter and to determine its validity, as well as what future steps can and will be taken to avoid this situation occurring in the future. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 28, 2019

The people posting on the LAPD’s official Twitter account said they had not figured out whether the job posting was connected to the LAPD.

“We take matters like this very seriously, and have begun an initial inquiry into the matter and to determine its validity, as well as what future steps can and will be taken to avoid this situation occurring in the future,” the department said in a Twitter post.