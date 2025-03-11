After tapes reveal racist and sexist comments, LAPD watchdog demands investigation

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell listens to a member of the public comment during a meeting on Nov. 8.

The civilian commission that oversees the Los Angeles Police Department demanded a thorough internal investigation into racist, sexist and homophobic comments that were captured on recordings of LAPD officers.

One official said the tapes, which were first disclosed this week by The Times, exposed a “toxic environment.”

Police Chief Jim McDonnell promised the department was taking the matter seriously but cautioned that city laws prohibit the outright termination of officers without due process.

The chief spoke at the LAPD’s Police Commission weekly meeting Tuesday, a day after news broke that officers from the department’s recruitment and employment division had been unknowingly recorded making vulgar comments, including while talking about police applicants.

At least six officials in the Recruiting Employment Division have been assigned to home pending the completion of an internal affairs probe.

“It’s coming from everyone, it’s coming from Black officers, it’s coming from women, it’s coming from Asians,” said commissioner Teresa Sanchez-Gordon, the panel’s newest member and a retired Superior Court judge. “And I hope this investigation is really one that has impact and will send a message that our department cannot continue with that toxic environment.”

Sanchez-Gordon said she recently attended her first police graduation, and was heartened by the size of the crowd in attendance despite well-documented recruiting challenges.

“Our numbers are low,” she said. “These comments are totally unacceptable. They don’t really allow for a serious consideration of those who are interested in joining the LAPD.”

The longest-serving commissioner, Maria “Lou” Calanche called the remarks “totally inappropriate comments being made in the workplace.”

McDonnell said the officers involved had been removed from duty. He also said he informed the mayor and moved to backfill their positions so that that the department’s recruitment efforts aren’t interrupted. Still, he acknowledged that the episode is “certainly a major setback for all of us.” At the conclusion of the department’s investigation, “appropriate action will be taken.”

“I’m happy to hear that you have taken steps,” Calanche said.

The usual public comment period during Tuesday’s meeting was dominated by criticism of the commission for allowing such a scandal to occur on its watch.

Melina Abdullah, a college professor and prominent civil rights activist, blasted McDonnell for tiptoeing around the incident in his regular department briefing, refusing to call the comments “racist.”

“This is how they talk about recruits? People who want to become cops. How do they talk about the public?” said Andrew Graebner, a longtime meeting attendee.

At a meeting shortly after the allegations became public, several commissioners expressed frustration with being kept in the dark about certain cases of officer discipline.

Speaking at the Rampart station on Monday, McDonnell declared: “We don’t tolerate that type of behavior in the workplace; it is especially critical now in light of our recruitment efforts and to have a trust unit alleged to have done these kind of activities we take very, very seriously,”

Within minutes of that comment, the union representing rank-and-file officers called for McDonnell to remove the deputy chief of training.

“We are appalled by the reports of officers speaking in this manner about potential recruits, co-workers and supervisors,” the union statement said. “This reprehensible language is beyond unacceptable and those identified to be on these recordings should question their own ability to conduct themselves to the high standards we, as police officers, must abide by.”

The captain who directly oversees the unit, Robin Petillo, has already been relieved of duty in a separate investigation, according to officials.