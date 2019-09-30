A quick snapshot of 3 things that California SB 206 does

With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature on a new law Monday, California became the first state to allow college athletes make money from their efforts.

The landmark bill will prohibit the NCAA from barring a university from competition if its athletes are compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness beginning in 2023. NCAA rules strictly prohibit athletes from profiting in any way from their sports.

The organization opposed the bill. While the new law will allow athletes to sign endorsement deals with major companies, it could also open up smaller opportunities that were previously prohibited, such as paid youth coaching positions. SB 206 would still forbid schools from directly paying athletes.

Here is a look at some provisions of what SB-206, authored by by Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), calls for. The bill will:

Prevent postsecondary educational institutions except community colleges, and every athletic association, conference, or other group or organization with authority over intercollegiate athletics, from providing a prospective intercollegiate student athlete with compensation for use of the athlete’s name, image, or likeness.





Require professional representation obtained by student athletes to be from persons licensed by the state.

Prohibit the revocation of a student’s scholarship as a result of earning compensation or obtaining legal representation as authorized under these provisions.

