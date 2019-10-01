Metro Red Line train en route to Union Station evacuated after smoke reported

Metro Red Line passengers en route to Union Station were evacuated Tuesday morning after the train operator saw smoke and heard a loud noise coming from under the train, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to Union Station just before 8:30 a.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, there have been no reports of fire or injuries.

The Union Station Red Line/Purple Line platform was closed briefly but reopened at 9:05 a.m. Trains were expected to be delayed up to 20 minutes while authorities investigated what caused the smoke and cleared the disabled train from the tracks, said Rick Jager, a Metro spokesman.

Trains were forced to share one track between the Westlake/MacArthur Park station and Union Station, Jager said.

Video shows passengers inching along the side of the tracks inside a tunnel before being escorted onto the platform.

Brian Humphrey, an LAFD spokesman, said Metrolink and Amtrak services wouldn’t be affected by the investigation, although there may be more crowds waiting during the delays.